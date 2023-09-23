Residents of Kidera and Bukungu sub counties in Buyende District risk water borne diseases due to shortage of clean water.

Locals say that several water sources especially the shallow and spring wells have dried up with some contaminated by livestock yet the available boreholes have also broken down and require repair. We have the details

More than 10,000 residents of Kidela and Bukungu Sub counties in Buyende District are in dire need of clean and safe water.

According to the residents, several water sources, especially shallow and spring wells in the area have either dried up or been contaminated by livestock. The available community boreholes have also broken down and require repair.

Godfrey Kizire, a councilor at Kidera town council told Nilepost that residents are forced to trek more than six kilometers to fetch water from a nearby borehole in a neighboring sub-county.

“We have a water shortage problem and the distance from one borehole to another is long. One borehole serves about one thousand people” Kizire said.

Aisha Naigaga a resident of Masembe said that they have one borehole and if it breaks, they resort to fetching water from the lake, but it is also a long distance.

“Therefore, we request the government to construct another borehole so that we minimize the time spent queuing to access water” Naigaga called the government.

Kidera sub county Chairperson Patrick Tezikuba says that clean water scarcity is now a serious threat to the wellbeing of the residents.

Tezikuba has attributed the problem largely to low funding.

According to the Buyende Woman MP Mary Annet Nakato, the available information from the district water department indicates that clean water coverage in Buyende stands at 48.2 per cent against the projected target of 80 per cent overall.

Nakato has asked the government and well-wishers to come to their rescue as many have resorted to spring and well water for domestic use