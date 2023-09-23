A recent UPDF offensive of air and artillery against the Allied Democratic Forces has killed one of the top most commanders of the terrorist group, President Museveni has said.

Giving a report about the offensive, the president said many ADF fighters were also killed.

“According to subsequent intelligence, it seems that alot of terrorists were killed, including the notorious Meddie Nkalubo, who has been the author of the bombs in Kampala – e.g. those near the Police Station in Kampala, that one near Parliament and the ones that were discovered recently near Kayanja’s Church and in the Bunamwaya area,” Museveni said of the onslaught.

Last Saturday, the UPDF launched air and artillery attacks against new ADF camps especially in the western part of the Luna-Komanda road, particularly in the chiefdoms of Babila Bakwanza and Babila Babombi, in Mambasa territory.

This area is where the ADF run to after coming under fire from the joint UPDF and Congolese army operation in DRC.

The DRC recently extended the are of operation for the two armies to go after the terrorist group in its new camps.

In a statement on Saturday, President Museveni said the strikes targeted four ADF terrorists’ targets that were between kms 100 and kms 150 from the Ugandan border on the Ntoroko side.

“These targets had been located by assets from our Special Duties Regiments (SDR) that have good reconnaissance assets,” he said.

“These uninformed People, have been playing with deadly fire for a long time. They will now discover that killing Ugandans is not a good hobby. In this part of the World, there is nowhere we cannot get them, if we coordinate with the governments of the sister countries.”

President Museveni hailed his DRC counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi for “allowing us to work with the Congo army to liberate this part of Congo from these mindless criminals and also punish them for killing Ugandans using infiltrators.”

Meddie Nkalubo

Nkalubo is as Ugandan fugitive in DR Congo who is accused of having commanded the blasts that rocked Kampala in 2021 targeting the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue that left scores dead.

He also goes by the monikers, The Punisher, Mohammed Ali Nkalubo, Abul Jihad and Punny Boy and was recently sanctioned by the European Union over ADF atrocities.

The EU described Nkalubo as a senior ADF commander who has held various responsibilities and therefore directly involved in planning, directing and committing attacks towards civilians both in Uganda and DRC