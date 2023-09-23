Opposition Members of Parliament are protesting the decision to send a 71-member delegation from Uganda to the United Nations General Assembly.

Led by Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, Muwada Nkunyingi, the MPs argue that this allocation of public resources is insensitive to Ugandan taxpayers.

The delegation, consisting of two groups led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Vice President Jessica Alupo, has spent a week in the United States representing Uganda at the General Assembly.

Muwadda believes that Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo and his team should be held accountable, as they are responsible for providing guidance on such matters.

During a media briefing, Muwadda expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to send a 71-member delegation to represent Uganda at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

He disclosed how different ministers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a list of delegates for the assembly.

“Instead of offering assistance to stranded Ugandans in the Middle East or improving service delivery in Uganda, the billions of money spent on this unnecessary delegation could have been better utilized,” said Nkunyingi.

Muwada, who also serves as the Kyadondo East MP, raised concerns about the relevance of Uganda’s Mission in New York.

He questioned the need to send delegates from Uganda when the Mission is already representing the country at the UN.

“Our diplomatic policy has failed; it lacks guidance.Our diplomats are predominantly political appointees without any diplomatic knowledge.It’s no surprise that every government department is eager to be part of such trips for photo opportunities rather than representing the views and aspirations of the Ugandan people,”he said.

He condemn this reckless conduct and demand a foreign policy that prioritizes the welfare of Ugandans abroad, rather than focusing on personal interests and families within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Muwada also highlighted a section of the Ministerial Policy Statement for 2023/2024, which revealed that the Uganda Mission in New York listed shipping 25 crates of Uganda Waragi to the US as one of its achievements.

He questioned if the 71 officials went on the trip to consume the alcoholic drink.

“This is unacceptable, considering the needs of our developing country.

We should be prioritizing essential matters, but instead, our New York Mission focuses on alcohol.Such an achievement shows a lack of progress,” Muwada commented.