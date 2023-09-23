As Uganda commemorates the week of remembrance for the late Chief Justice Ben Kiwanuka, members of the Democratic Party (DP) Bloc led by Buikwe South Legislator Dr. Lulume Bayigga are voicing their concerns.

They argue that while the government has been focusing on celebrating Kiwanuka’s judicial career, his significant political contributions have been overshadowed.

In a joint press conference held at Parliament, the DP Bloc members stressed the importance of recognizing Ben Kiwanuka’s multifaceted legacy.

They emphasize that in addition to serving as Chief Justice, Kiwanuka held pivotal roles as the President General of DP and as the Prime Minister of Uganda. These roles, they contend, warrant equal acknowledgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ben Kiwanuka was not just a distinguished jurist; he was also a prominent political figure who played a vital role in shaping Uganda’s history,” stated Dr. Lulume Bayigga. “It is imperative that his political contributions are not overlooked during this week of remembrance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The DP Bloc further called for urgent judicial reforms to enhance public confidence in the third arm of government. They expressed concerns about what they termed “cadre judges” within the Judiciary and advocated for measures to address this issue.

“As we celebrate Ben Kiwanuka’s legacy, we must also look to the future and ensure that our judicial system is robust and fair,” added Dr. Lulume Bayigga. “Eliminating cadre judges and implementing reforms is essential to uphold the principles of justice.”

The DP Bloc’s statements coincide with a special prayer event scheduled for this Friday at Rubaga Cathedral, where Chief Justice Owiny Dollo is expected to be the keynote speaker. While the event aims to honor the late Chief Justice Kiwanuka, DP Bloc members have expressed concerns that the political aspects of his life may be overlooked.

In a poignant appeal, the DP Bloc members also called upon the President to emulate Ben Kiwanuka’s life and prepare for a peaceful handover of power, echoing the desires of the majority of Ugandans.

The focus on Ben Kiwanuka’s legacy, both as a Chief Justice and a political leader, highlights the complexities of Uganda’s history and the ongoing efforts to ensure a just and transparent judiciary. With these calls for recognition and reforms, the DP Bloc adds its voice to the ongoing national discourse.