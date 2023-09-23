A total of 245 individuals had by 5pm on Friday shown interest by submitting their papers to take the Uganda Cranes job as the head coach.

According to FUFA spokesperson, Hussein Ahmed, of the 245 applications received for the national men’s team, two were Ugandans.

He however didn’t disclose the names of the Ugandans who applied for the Cranes job.

The exercise has also seen 34 individuals including two Ugandans apply for the assistant coach job of the Ugandan national football team whereas the strength and conditioning coach job attracted 24 individuals, five of which are Ugandans.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, the goalkeeping coach job has seen seven suitors, one of which is a Ugandan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next exercise is the vetting process ahead of the qualifiers for CHAN and World Cup,” Hussein Ahmed told the Nile Post.

Local football governing body, FUFA a few weeks ago sacked the Uganda national team coach, Milutin Sredjovic Micho after the nation’s failure to qualify for African Nations Cup finals next year.

Uganda finished third, a point below second placed Tanzania and nine points below tabled leaders Algeria to miss out on playing in next year’s AFCON finals to be played in Ivory Coast.

The sacking followed a dismal performance, especially in the AFCON qualifiers for the national team.

For example, Uganda failed to win a game on home soil in the qualifiers and only settled for a draw with the underdogs in the group Niger in a game played at Kitende.

This state of affairs haunted the Cranes until the last day of the qualifiers when the team failed to go to the AFCON finals despite being in a fairly weak group where Uganda was regarded as the second-best team behind Algeria.

Following the sacking of Micho, several Ugandans made a request to FUFA to this time round take a shot at a local coach to manage the national team.

It remains to be seen if the request will be considered.