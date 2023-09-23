The territorial police at Kira road is tracking two armed robbers who shot and injured two people in an attempted robbery on Friday night.

This happened in Ntinda where two assailants raided a Riham beverage depot with the aim of robbing cash.

According to KMP deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, the thugs swung in action at around 8pm and demanded for money from the manager only identified as Serunkuma which he did not have at that moment.

“Unfortunately, they shot at him and went away with some of his items including mobile phones,” he said

He didn’t succumb to the injury but he was rushed to Lifelink hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

However, while they were fleeing, reports indicate that they also shot at another person who is yet to he identified. He was also rushed to a nearby clinic.

Owoyesigire said that these assailants were ridding on a motorcycle and dispeared to unknown place but police CCTV team is tracking them.

This incident has caused panic among bussiness owners in Kampala suburbs who have urged police to intensify patrols to deter reoccurance.