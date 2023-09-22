Peter Lokidi, a UPDF soldier from Kotido has been arrested after he shot three people dead, strangled his wife and injured three more people in a killing spree

The attack happened this morning in Nakapelimoru village about 20 kilometres outside Kotido town.

Officer Peter Lokidi, returned recently on leave from the 23rd battalion in western Uganda but allegedly developed a misunderstanding with his wife yesterday whom he strangled.

Police were called to the scene and arrested Lokidi. However, in the process of being taken into custody, he managed to grab a gun off an officer and fled before beginning his shooting rampage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has left most residents and leaders in shock

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have woken up to another terrible news in Kotido. I will follow up this issue to ensure the victims get justice.” Kotido LC5 Chairperson, Paul Komol Lotee told Nile Post.

The councillor for Langaroi, Patrick Korobe says he’s still shocked by the incident

“He was shooting whoever he comes across. He even shot a boda boda man. I wonder what his intention was.”

The UPDF say they regret the act of their officer, promising to investigate the matter and take further action.

“We have already arrested the suspect and will keep him in our custody pending investigation and further lawful action.”, Maj. Moses Amuya the 3rd division information officer told Nile Post.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kotido hospital pending postmortem, while those who sustained critical injuries are on transit to Matany Hospital for proper medical attention