Leading building material manufacturer and supplier, Uganda Baati has announced sponsorship of this year’s annual Uganda Manufacturers trade fair at Lugogo to a tune of shs15 million.



According to Macklean Kukundakwe, the Marketing Manager at Uganda Baati the company will be a silver sponsor for the 29th trade fair set to run between October 3 and 10 .

“The brand’s partnership aims at propelling transformation as manufacturers while maintaining a steadfast commitment to digital innovation. We shall feature cutting-edge digital technology and offer an opportunity to make purchases without having to physically visit our stores. Attendees will have a chance to interact with and view Uganda Baati products such as Ultra Span which contributes to the mitigation of deforestation,” Kukundakwe said.

She noted that sponsorship represents Uganda Baati’s dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, adding that through participation in the trade fair, the company aims to connect with industry stakeholders, engage with customers, and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to delivering superior products and services.

The Uganda Manufacturers Association chairman, Deo Kayemba said this year’s trade fair is bigger and better.

“A total of over 30 countries will come together to embrace manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation and innovation. The business community within Uganda, especially young entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the trade fair to exchange ideas and gain insights as they embrace this movement” Kayemba said.

He said the exhibition will show advances made in digital transformation around the region to show the power of technology in driving efficiency in the various sectors to create employment.