By Eddy Enuru

In a bold move to protect the interests of beneficiaries, the State Minister for Fisheries and Woman MP for Serere, Hellen Adoa, has taken decisive action against a Sacco chairman accused of soliciting funds from beneficiaries under false pretences. The incident occurred in Agule parish, sparking concerns among community members.

It’s alleged that Emacju Felix, the chairman of the Agule Parish Sacco, solicited Shs12,000 shillings from 104 beneficiaries under the guise of purchasing a file. This action has raised suspicions among beneficiaries who felt they were being taken advantage of.

Martine Ogwang, one of the members of the Sacco, was among those who paid around Shs15,000 to the chairman. His decision to come forward and report the matter played a crucial role in exposing the unlawful collection of funds. He had been told the money was for photocopying business plans and files, but no such services were rendered.

James Egwaku, the Serere Commercial Officer, emphasized the need for more community sensitization regarding financial transactions within Saccos and other community-based organizations. He recognized the importance of creating awareness to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Upon learning of these troubling developments, Minister Hellen Adoa wasted no time in taking action. She ordered the Sacco chairman, Emacju Felix, to refund all the money collected unlawfully from the PDM (Parish Development Model) beneficiaries. Her directive for a one-week refund underscores her commitment to protecting the welfare of community members and ensuring that they are not subjected to fraudulent practices.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community empowerment and accountability. Saccos and similar community-based organizations are designed to uplift the economic well-being of their members. Transparency, honesty, and adherence to established procedures are crucial in achieving these goals.

As the process of refunding the unlawfully collected funds gets underway, the community of Agule Parish hopes for a renewed commitment to the principles of fairness and integrity within their Sacco. Minister Adoa’s swift intervention has not only protected the beneficiaries but also sent a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

The actions taken by Minister Hellen Adoa in response to the unlawful collection of funds demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of community members. This incident serves as a valuable lesson in the importance of transparency and accountability within community organizations, ensuring that they truly benefit those they were designed to serve.