By Muwanga Lutaaya

I was forced to write this letter as an appeal to those who use dirty tribal sentiments to gain political capital at the expense of ordinary people.

Politicians like the National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi who now think whipping up tribal sentiments in Buganda will make us support them in 2026 elections are mistaken.

There is a lot more to gain as Baganda when we live in a united Uganda than pushing chauvinistic politics that will divide the country the more.

As Ugandans we all face the same challenges whether it’s poverty, lack of jobs or poor social services and in fact statistics released by the World Bank in May 2023 have shown that the Central region is doing much better than other regions.

According to that Uganda National Household Survey report by the World Bank, eastern Uganda is the poorest with 41.7% of its people living in poverty followed by the north with 39.9%, the west comes third with 26.6% and the central region is the least with only 15%.

I don’t know if Mr Kyagulanyi has researchers in his office that would help him with such statistics or if he just wants to ignore these facts and instead rhetorically speak in order to gain political capital.

One vivid example that Mr Kyagulanyi and the ilk should know is that we Ugandans depend on each other to survive or thrive.

We are like a human body musculoskeletal system that is made up of skeleton, ligaments, skeletal muscle, joints, and cartilages and depend on each for movement.

Imagine if all roads leading to and from the central region were cut off and there was no movement of people and goods to and from northern, western and eastern Uganda!

What would happen to Ugandans living in all parts of this country? I leave this question to all Ugandans to think about.

But I know the cost of living in Uganda would be unbearable and there would be total collapse of Uganda’s “musculoskeletal system”.

I want to give an example which I personally experienced when the Katonga Bridge collapsed this year following the heavy rains.

My two cousins have been business vendors in Lukaya town along Kampala-Masaka road for a long time and have been able to send their children to school and care for their families because of these small businesses they are operating. One has been roasting goat meat in the roadside market and the other has a small retail shop and she sells soft drinks and other merchandise to travelers to and from western Uganda.

When the Katonga Bridge carved in and the traffic was diverted to Mpigi-Sembabule-Masaka, it was disastrous for them. They have not fully recovered because they depended on these travelers to and from western Uganda.

If it weren’t about the family members coming together and contributing to pay off her loan of shs7m she had got from a micro finance organisation, she would be in prison. I was in fact shocked that when she told me that selling drinks to the travelers especially bus commuters, she would make more than shs300,000 every day and would be able to pay off her loan within time.

But with the diversion of the traffic, she became hopeless and the money lenders were pushing her to pay which I also found insensitive and unempathetic because they also knew the situation.

The other who was selling goat meat stopped working and was contemplating taking his two kids to the village to start a new life because he didn’t know when the traffic would start flowing again.

What lessons do we learn from their experience? We all depend on each other despite different tribes, religion, skin colour and sex because my two cousins never cared about the tribe or the religion of their buyers when they were selling their stuff. We usually don’t bother to think deeply about the implications of our actions or words because we take things for granted.

My two cousins probably were not conscious about the symbiotic relationships between different tribes. But they now know it and I don’t think you can tell them about dividing Ugandans based on tribe and they will agree with you.

The author is the NRM spokesperson for Wakiso District