Police have exhumed for proper burial, the body of the school director who was killed in a guesthouse in Nansana.

The body of Godwin Ninsiima, 47, the owner of Victoria Secondary School in Nansana who was killed early this month and body dumped in a bush under mysterious circumstances in Kakiri, 18 kilometres away was on Thursday exhumed after a DNA test matched with those of the relatives.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said at first, Kansiime’s body was buried in a cemetery in Bukasa since no one had claimed it, noting that after relatives appeared, they were subjected to a DNA test.

“Since the body had been buried in a cemetery waiting for relatives, when they appeared, we took DNA samples from them and from the body. Results have come out showing the samples were matching. The body was therefore exhumed and taken to the city mortuary, a postmortem was done and later handed over to relatives officially for decent burial,” Onyango said.

According to relatives, the body will be buried at their ancestral home in Buhweju district in Western Uganda.

Speaking to Nile Post, the deceased’s relatives his plans have been shuttered by the untimely death.

“He had so many plans that have all perished with him. We are only praying for justice to prevail now that the suspects have been arrested. Above all God is in control and the entire truth will come out,” Innocent Bisongoka, a brother to the deceased said.

Suspects await court

Four suspects including Samuel Ssekajja, 57, the security guard at the lodge, Moses Ssentongo, the lodge manager, Wilber Kakande, a businessman who deals in stolen phones and Shakira Natukunda, 23 have since been arrested over the murder.

Natukunda confessed before investigators that she used Chloroform on Ninsiima to rob him of valuables including money.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson on Thursday said Natukunda, the prime suspect has since recorded an extra-judicial statement with the magistrate.

An extra-judicial statement is made by a suspect before a magistrate to narrate his/her role in the commission of an alleged crime.

“The file was sent to the DPP who advised that the evidence is enough for the suspects to be taken to court. We are arraigning them in court soon,” Onyango said.