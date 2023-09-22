As we transition from August to September in Central, Eastern, and Northern Uganda, farmers must make informed decisions regarding the crops they cultivate to maximize yields and ensure food security.

The choice of crops during this period can significantly affect agricultural productivity.

Plant Maize in Central and Eastern region of the country. Maize is a staple crop that thrives during August and September in Central and Eastern Uganda. These regions typically experience moderate rainfall during this time, creating ideal conditions for maize cultivation. Farmers should choose high-yielding maize varieties and practice proper spacing and weeding to ensure a bountiful harvest.

With these rains Sorghum is recommended for Northern Uganda. with its unique agroecological conditions, is well-suited for sorghum cultivation during this period. Sorghum is drought-resistant and can thrive in areas with erratic rainfall. Farmers in the north should consider planting sorghum to ensure food security and income generation.

Beans can thrive in most region of the country ranging from Central, Eastern, and Northern Uganda. Beans are versatile and can be grown in various regions of Uganda, including Central, Eastern, and Northern areas. They are a valuable source of protein and can be intercropped with maize or sorghum to improve soil fertility.

Dr. Bob Alex Ogwang Ag . Executive Director Uganda National Metrological Authority in its September to December seasonal rainfall outlook statement revealed that from August to December 2023 constitutes the second major rainfall season in most part of the country.

“There will be normal rain fal in most region of the country, take this advantage plan crops to avoid being trapped in food insecurity”. Dr. Ogwang revealed in a statement.

Groundnuts are an excellent choice for farmers in Central and Eastern Uganda during this period.

Dr. Ogwang said: “Groundnuts require well-drained soils and regular weeding. Proper spacing is crucial to prevent disease and maximize yields. These rains are an opportunity for farmer’s right bout about now”.

Other crops to be considered by farmers in these advisory are Irish Potatoes in Central and Eastern. Uganda, Sweet Potatoes in Central, Eastern, and Northern Uganda, Cassava in Central, Eastern, and Northern and others.