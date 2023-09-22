By Samuel Okello

Taking care of your car means more than just washing and grooming its exterior and interiors, it involves taking care of the parts involved in the car’s machinery. This care comes irrespective of the fact that you own a new car or ride an old one. Audi car care involves numerous specifications of various parts to ensure a smooth ride and longer functioning of your vehicle.

To guarantee proper care, maintenance, and high performance of your Audi car, you need to check for all distinct car part’s proper functioning at periodic intervals. Check for adequate tire pressure as your tires are essential for your safety on the road. Look out for various noises or warning lights on the dashboard that indicate attention needed for specific car purposes and check for your Audi AC repair, radiator cooler, brake fluid levels, etc.

Here are a few articulated tips that can ensure your car lives clean and sound as long as you need it.

Engine Cooling/Radiator Check

The sweltering heat always knocks on our doors. This heat might be involved in various scenarios that heat your Audi car. You don’t want to end up on the sideway or in the middle of traffic in an overheated car with a dysfunctional radiator. The car’s radiator and its cooling system comprise a vital part of a proper car care plan. The antifreeze coolant fills the car’s cooling system and keeps the engine from overheating. Check for any leaks or if there is a need to refill the antifreeze coolant or schedule for professional help.



Air Filter

Your luxury car or SUV’s high performance requires your air filter to function correctly. The function of an air filter is to prevent the buildup of dust and debris particles by filtering the air before it reaches the mechanical structure of the car. Over time, the air filter gets clogged with the accumulation of dirt and debris resulting in low performance. As a part of your Audi car care, you must ensure the air filters provide free-flowing air free of allergens and other harmful elements into the car by adequately cleansing it, to allow internal combustion and greater engine output.

Protection from the sun

Living in East Africa, you must be tuned in to its sultry dry seasons. Imagine getting yourself seated in your car that has been standing in the scorching sun outside for 3 hours straight. The sense of hot leather on your skin is an unpleasant experience. This harmful direct sunlight damages not only your skin but that of the leather as well.

An imperative part of car care is keeping its exterior paint and interior fabric safe from the harsh ultraviolet sun rays. To take care of your Audi car’s paint job from the harsh sunlight’s damage, take note to park the car in the shades at all times. You can also use quality wax or polymer sealant as a protective paint coat. To keep the interiors cool, and protect your car’s upholstery fabric and cosmetic damage, invest in windshield sunshades for the windows and dashboards. Check your air filter and the air conditioning unit to keep the car’s interiors cooled sufficiently at all times.

Problem Indications

Be alert to the lights, sounds, and other signals that point toward a check. If you hear squealing noises while turning the steering wheel, check for power steering functioning. Make sure to use the correct engine oil during top-ups. Check your Audi car lights, headlights, taillights, blinkers, etc. To increase your vehicle’s life, check for oil filling needs by lowering a dipstick into the oil pan and note its reading – a low reading will indicate a need for an oil change.

Your car interiors must match the elegance of the Audi car you drive. Take proper care of the interiors with regular cleaning, and use good quality mats and carpets to ensure their longevity it. While traveling with kids, be sure to vacuum the food particles and clean any spillage. Taking care of your car involves securing its exterior protection too. Riding a dirty Audi car does not particularly seem like a sound plan. You must regularly care for the car’s paintwork and ensure a clean surface by periodic washing, or you can schedule your Audi car wash with your service center.

Professional Audi Care

One of the most crucial points in taking care of your Audi car is the professional approach. As an owner, you must be well aware of your car’s servicing needs and the service schedule. You might be able to check your car’s oil level. Still, all filter replacements or pressure checks cannot be done with a guided manual only – the mechanical intricacies need a professional approach. You can book an appointment with S-Line Motors Ltd for a regular check-up or particular requirements like Audi transmission repair, Audi battery replacement, or Audi air filter change.

Even with these minor checks, make sure to have your Audi car inspected periodically to check for other leaks and ensure every part's smooth running.

