Uganda Cranes youngster, Allan Okello has joined StarTimes Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club in a deadline day transfer.

Okello who is a graduate of the KCCA FC academy at Lugogo joined Algerian side, Paradou FC in 2020 but earlier this year , the club terminated his contract.

On Thursday, the Kitende based club announced the signing of the midfield gem on a three year deal.

“Uganda Cranes attacker Allan Okello has joined Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC. Joining as a free agent having parted with Algerian side Paradou AC, Okello joined the Kitende-based side on a three-year contract,” Vipers announced on their social media pages.

Rising in the ranks at KCCA FC , Okello made his senior debut in 2017 and was among the club’s mainstays during Mike Mutebi’s spell at Lugogo.

However, having joined Paradou, things didn’t move as expected as the youngster had a torrid stay in North Africa.

Last year in September, Okello rejoined KCCA FC on a season long loan after which he was offloaded by the 13 time league champions.

His contract was later terminated by Paradou.