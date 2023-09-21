President Yoweri Museveni has received credentials from four envoys recently posted to Uganda.

The envoys, who included ambassadors William Popp from the United States of America, Hermansen Anne Kistine from Norway, Pirkka Tapiola from Finland and Hazem Shabat from Palestine presented their credentials, on Wednesday at State House, Entebbe.

During the function, President Museveni welcomed the new ambassadors to Uganda and assured them of the government’s commitment to work with them to strengthen the cordial relationship among the countries.

On their part, the ambassadors also promised to work with Uganda basing on mutual respect and cooperation.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, among other Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.