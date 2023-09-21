At the NSSF Compliance sector-wide workshop, Kin Kariisa, Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters Uganda, shared insightful perspectives on the importance of social protection for all Ugandans, focusing on the media and journalism industry.

This workshop, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, and Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, served as a platform to address and implement social security compliance within the ICT sector.

Kariisa emphasized the value of the media industry’s human capital, considering it the most crucial asset for media organizations. He voiced his support for the synergies forged between the Uganda Communications Commission and NSSF to ensure social protection for all.

He encouraged all members of the National Association of Broadcasters Uganda to wholeheartedly embrace NSSF compliance, recognizing it as a means to honor and appreciate the dedication of their staff.

Furthermore, Kariisa highlighted the role of digital media platforms like Next Wowzi, a groundbreaking initiative by Next Media, in job creation. He emphasized that platforms like Next Wowzi are anticipated to create up to 1.5 million jobs, all of whom qualify for NSSF voluntary membership.

The workshop served as an essential milestone in the ongoing efforts to implement the NSSF Act as Amended in 2022, which mandates all employers, regardless of the number of employees, to register with NSSF.

This collaboration between key stakeholders, employers, and the government signifies a collective commitment to advancing social security compliance within the ICT sector and ultimately ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all Ugandans.