The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) electoral commission has officially nominated the incumbent president, Patrick Amuriat, and the Secretary-General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, to run for re-election in their respective positions.

The party is scheduled to hold its elections for the National Executive Committee leadership on October 6.

After being nominated, Mafabi expressed his decision to seek re-election as Secretary-General, having previously lost his bid for the FDC presidency.

He affirmed their strong belief in democracy and opposition to any form of backdoor politics.

As Secretary-General since 2015, Mafabi believes he has served with diligence, committed to upholding the principles of democracy within the FDC.

He emphasised that the party firmly rejects any shortcuts and remains dedicated to democratic ideals.

Amuriat, was also nominated on Thursday, alongside Jack Sabiiti, an aspiring party chairman.

A crowd of FDC supporters has gathered at the party offices in Najjanankumbi to show their support for the nominated candidates.

However, the FDC National Executive Council has suspended Amuriat and Mafabi from the party, appointing Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as the interim party president.

During an extraordinary National Delegates Conference held at Katonga offices on Tuesday, despite objections from the police and heavy deployment, the members also decided to extend the leadership of the FDC party organs by another six months, starting from October 8, 2023.

The meeting was attended by FDC National Chairman Wasswa Birigwa, Dr. Kizza Besigye, and other top FDC leaders.

In the seven resolutions read by party spokesman Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party also resolved to establish an interim electoral commission to oversee party elections.

They further decided to suspend and investigate Mafabi, Amuriat, and Treasurer General Geoffrey Ekanya over their actions.

FDC deputy chairperson Lukwago, deputy treasurer Francis Mwijukye, and Harold Kaija, the deputy secretary-general, will assume the roles of the suspended officials.

Delegates also nullified the elections organized by Toterebuka Bamwenda.

The Delegates Conference took place at Katonga Road amid heavy police deployment, with several delegates being denied access to the venue.

This occurred a day after the court halted the FDC extra ordinary delegates conference.

Earlier, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned why the police were interfering in internal party matters.

Nominations for the FDC National Executive Committee are currently taking place at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, led by the party’s EC Chairman, Toterebuka Boniface, who was reportedly replaced by an interim leadership established by the Katonga faction of the party.