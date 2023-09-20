As the rainy season approaches, the Ministry of Health has warned the public, urging them to take proactive measures to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of diseases commonly associated with this period.

In an exclusive interview with Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister for Health, she emphasized the importance of practising both personal hygiene and home hygiene during these rainy months.

The onset of the rainy season often brings with it an increased risk of diseases that thrive in moist and damp environments. These diseases, which include waterborne illnesses and vector-borne diseases, can pose significant health challenges if not adequately addressed.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng stressed the crucial role of personal hygiene in preventing disease transmission. She emphasized the importance of maintaining clean and healthy habits, such as frequent handwashing, to mitigate the risk of contracting or spreading diseases.

In addition to personal hygiene, the Minister for Health highlighted the significance of home hygiene. Keeping living spaces clean and dry, ensuring proper drainage systems, and eliminating stagnant water are vital steps in preventing the breeding of disease vectors like mosquitoes and rodents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her interview, Dr Aceng conveyed a clear message to the public: “The rainy season presents us with unique health challenges, but by practising good personal hygiene and maintaining a clean home environment, we can protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of diseases. It’s a collective effort that requires the cooperation of every individual.”

As the rainy season approaches, the Ministry of Health’s warning serves as a timely reminder for individuals to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their communities from disease outbreaks. Practising personal hygiene and maintaining a clean home environment are simple yet effective measures that can make a significant difference in preventing the spread of seasonal diseases.