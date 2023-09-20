By Rukia Nantaba

Tensions are rising in Kigongi B cell, Central Division of Kabale municipality, where more than 30 homes are living in fear of a looming landslide that could wreak havoc on their lives and properties.

Among those most severely affected is the family of Japeth Basinguzi, a retired tutor whose multi-story house is gradually sinking into the abyss created by the unfolding disaster.

The crisis began in July this year when a menacing crack first appeared on their properties.

Initially, the Basinguzi family attempted to mitigate the issue by filling it with rocks and soil but their efforts proved futile as the crack continued to expand, eventually causing the building to sink.

Grappling with the dire situation, Basinguzi was compelled to evacuate tenants from the house and this once income generating property that used to yield over shs1.5 million in monthly income, now stands as a haunting testament to the vulnerability faced by the residents.

In a desperate plea for help, Basinguzi urgently called upon government to assess the impending disaster and provide expert guidance.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, pleading for swift action before it’s too late.

Emmy Twesigamukama, the LC.1 chairperson for Kigongi B cell, confirmed that they have reached out to various officials, seeking assistance in understanding the situation as the community is in dire need of support to avert a catastrophic event.

Environmental analysts from the area attribute the challenge to encroachment on wetlands and improper construction practices near waterways.

They call upon the government to establish stringent environmental policies and encourage local residents to engage in afforestation practices.

Simon Byamukama, Executive Director of Let Us Save Uganda and Milton Kwesinga, Executive Director of Africa Disaster Reduction Research and Emergency Missions have both urged government to intervene promptly and enforce necessary regulations to protect the environment.

Eva’s Asiimwe, the senior environmental officer for Kabale district stated that their technical team will visit the area to assess the problem.

She also mentioned that her office will draft a comprehensive report to be submitted to the office of the prime minister in hopes of securing intervention.

With the current state of destruction, residents in Kigongi B cell are living in constant fear that the situation may worsen, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

As the community remains on edge, they are desperately hoping for swift government intervention to prevent a full-scale disaster from striking their beloved homes and neighborhood.