The Habitat for Humanity Uganda (HFHU) has appealed for increased collaboration among various stakeholders dealing in the informal settlements to support the less privileged people living in these areas.

The call was made on Tuesday by Robert Otim, the country director for HFHU, during a media dialogue on Home Equals campaign, at Fairway Hotel.

Habitat Uganda, recently won a grant to implement the Home Equals campaign in Uganda.

Through the campaign, the NGO seeks to highlight the need for policy changes from national to global levels on issues regarding adequate housing, access to basic services, and tenure security in informal settlements.

Speaking during the media dialogue, Otim highlighted that the campaign aims at addressing the three aforementioned aspects within the informal settlements around and within Kampala, with land tenure security being at the forefront of these.

“We are aware of the complicities and challenges that relate to land tenure, and displacements, evictions that are very rampant within our country. So this campaign seeks to work with mandated various stakeholders to review some of the guidelines and policies particularly to support the less privileged communities that live in informal settlements to also have that security of land tenure,” Otim said.

He called for increased collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that the three aspects are addressed.

“We want to work with partners who have some support that can enable these communities to live and thrive decently in these areas.” he said.

On the other hand, Otim noted that Uganda is facing a huge challenge as far as housing is concerned, noting that the deficit continues to grow as the housing demand is getting much wider.

“Uganda needs at least 200,000 units to be constructed if we are to try to make efforts to address the housing deficit. But unfortunately, currently, the sector is only able to invest about 60,000 homes. So, the gap that is left is so huge,” Otim said.

He explained that as HFHU, they have realised that they need more collaborations with different actors to be able to reduce this housing deficit.

In terms of policy, Otim revealed that the project is already supporting the Infrastructure Committee of Parliament to form a dedicated forum on housing.

“This is going to work closely to support the sector at large, to be able to ensure that issues that emerge from these informal settlements, the data, the metrics should be able to reach vertically to inform policy decisions, financing and allocation of resources..” he said.

In his presentation, Paul Mayende, the communications and advocacy manager at HFHU highlighted that one out of seven people in Uganda will be staying in informal settlements by 2030.

He attributed the trend to the current urbanisation wave which has forced people to move from villages to urban centres, causing strain onto the housing within these areas.

Mayende emphasised the need to make environments within the urban centres acceptable and descent for people who need to live in them especially in the informal settlements.

“Let us not look at these places as crimes, as disorganised places, waste areas. Let’s look at them in terms of people who are there, urbanisation, opportunities and the zeal that the people have in these places to survive each single day.” Mayende said.

Relating to other countries, he said housing equity in Uganda can be attained by improving basic services and ensuring affordable housing within the informal settlements.

“For example when you go to Kenya, they have very well developed estates built by their councils and towns where people with lower incomes can be, and it’s affordable housing where people can thrive. Is that something that we can do? And if we can do it, why can’t we do it?”

Mayende observed that the dialogue with the media aims at appreciating the disparities within informal settlements that comes to accessing basic services, land governance and inclusion of residents and their local leaders in advocating for issues affecting them.

Habitat for Humanity Uganda (HFHU), a non-governmental organisation founded in 1982 with a mission to eliminate poverty housing in Uganda.

So far, the NGO has built over 40,000 homes, impacting over 240,000 people.