Digital marketing experts in Uganda have emphasized the necessity of incorporating digital strategies into business operations.

They highlighted that digital marketing enables businesses to connect with both potential and existing customers, leading to increased brand awareness and success.

In congested markets, digital marketing allows businesses to showcase their creativity and stand out from competitors.

The remarks were made during the announcement of the third edition of the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs) by Evolve Africa.

The theme for this year’s awards is “Celebrating ideas that work.”

The UMEAs, scheduled for December 1, 2023, provide a platform for brands, agencies, and marketers to showcase their marketing successes and enhance the quality of their businesses.

The announcement follows the success of the 2022 edition, where 11 winners were recognised for their outstanding marketing strategies in the Ugandan market.

The event will be a red carpet and black-tie affair, taking place on December 1, 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Shafique Ssemakula, Co-Founder of Evolve Africa, stated that the UMEAs cover various aspects of the marketing profession, including communications, advertising, and public relations.

The awards aim to highlight how brands, marketers, and their agency partners have effectively utilized different media channels, both digital and traditional, to create impactful campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and contribute to business growth.

Ssemakula also mentioned the new partnerships that the UMEAs 2023 has attracted from prominent brands in Uganda.

Ssemakula emphasised that participation is free and open to all organizations that have engaged in marketing campaigns with the potential to win an award.

Teddy Nabakooza Galiwango, the developer of the Wango App and one of the event sponsors, emphasised the importance of the UMEAs, stating that their app connects people with nearby service providers, contributing to job creation.

She expressed her appreciation for being associated with the awards and highlighted the necessity for Uganda to embrace digital marketing to avoid being left behind.

Galiwango emphasized the convenience of the Wango App, designed to facilitate easy access to services, and stressed the need for rural areas to learn how to utilize technology effectively.

The UMEAs 2023 will introduce new special categories, including the “Best ESG Campaign Award,” “Best Not-for-Profit/Social Good Award,” and “Rising Agency of the Year.” These additions complement the existing awards categories, such as “Advertising Campaign of the Year,” “Best Use of Partnership Marketing,” “Best Use of Digital Marketing,” and more.

A six-member jury consisting of industry professionals has been selected to oversee the nomination and selection of winners for the UMEAs 2023. The jury will consider factors such as leadership, contribution to the profession, experience, and academic qualifications.

While the jury will determine the winners for four categories, the public vote, conducted transparently on the UMEAs website, will influence the selection process for six categories.

The establishment of the jury aims to ensure professionalism, credibility, transparency, and fairness in the awards.

The nomination criteria and eventual winners for the Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards 2023 will be based on three key aspects: alignment to strategy, implementation, and impact based on set objectives.