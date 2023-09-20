The Ministry of Health has issued a compelling call to healthcare providers and health workers across the country, urging them to fully embrace the digitization of the health supply chain. The shift is termed as the key to substantial cost savings and ensuring the timely delivery of essential medications to health facilities across the country.

The third annual Health Supply Chain Week serves as a platform for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and implementing partners to collaboratively explore innovative solutions to the healthcare supply chain challenges.

At the heart of this year’s Health Supply Chain Week is the drive to digitize the healthcare supply chain system. Experts emphasize that this digital transformation will not only streamline processes but also have far-reaching benefits for the healthcare sector.

According to Dr. Eric Lugada, one of the primary advantages of digitization is the ability to harness real-time data. Implementing partners and healthcare professionals will now have access to data that allows for more informed decision-making.

As part of its commitment to digitization, Uganda has already made significant strides. Currently, 84 health facilities are connected to the national internet backbone. This achievement marks the initial phase of a larger endeavour to connect over 600 hospitals within the next five years.

The Ministry of Health envisions a healthcare system that is not only responsive to immediate needs but also resilient in the face of unforeseen challenges. The digitization of the health supply chain is viewed as a transformative step toward achieving this goal, with the potential to positively impact the lives of countless Ugandans.