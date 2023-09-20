By Martin Okudi

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development under the Green’s People’s Energy Project in partnership with GIZ through funding support from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has supported Adjumani district local government with solar systems and computers worth over 232 million shillings.

The solar systems have already been installed at Adjumani General Hospital, Bira, and Ukusijoni Health Centre III.

The support comprises HP laptops, inverters, solar panels and batteries, laptop accessories as well and charge controllers, among others.

Lulu Henry Leku, the assistant District Health Officer in charge of maternal health, has confirmed that the solar systems and computers have been officially handed over to the district.

He said the reliable power source from solar energy will enable the health workers to attend to expectant mothers timely through the provision of emergency obstetric services, especially while contacting cesarean sections.

Lulu adds that the availability of reliable power sources will help to support the monitors and warmers in the neonatal intensive care unit, while emergency surgical operations shall equally be enhanced.

Ben Anyama, the local council five chairperson of Adjumani district, has applauded the German government for enhancing health service delivery in refugee hosting districts across Uganda. He urged other health implementing partners to continue supporting Adjumani district in critical sectors like health and education.

Adjumani General Hospital was constructed in 1997 as a 100-bed capacity hospital. Currently, it serves a population of over 480,000 people comprising both nationals and refugees.

There are 43 other lower-level health facilities across the Adjumani district that make their referrals to the general hospital that also serves the residents in the neighbouring Amuru and Obongi districts, including patients from the South Sudan township of Nimule.