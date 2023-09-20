Police in Oyam District is hunting for a 14-year old teenager for allegedly stabbing her father to death.

It is alleged that the suspect in the wee hours of Wednesday stabbed the deceased, Emmanuel Otim who returned home drunk.

Preliminary investigations indicates the deceased found his wife sharing the bed with the daughter prompting him to pick a quarrel with his wife. The quarrel later turned into fight prompting the 14-year old to pick a knife and stab the father.

North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said the deceased was stabbed on the thigh and around his genital area causing profuse bleeding that led to his death.

“The deceased bled severely and in the process he tried running out but collapsed in the compound and died. Our scene of crime officers visited the scene and the deceased body was picked and conveyed to Anyeke Health Centre IV pending postmortem examination,” Okema said on Wednesday.

Currently, police said the suspect is still at large as detectives make efforts to apprehend her.

“The hunt is ongoing. But, this is a very unfortunate incident, we appeal to children to avoid involving themselves into issues between their parents and instead seek help from the neighborhood through making alarm,” says the North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson, Okema.

It is not the first incident of children getting involved in domestic fights resulting in death.

In February 2018, a 22-year old women in Otuke District accidentally hit her father on the head with a piece of wood killing him instantly.

The incident happened as the suspect attempted to intervene in a fight between her parents.