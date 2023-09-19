The Kawempe South Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya has attacked the Opposition National Unity Platform spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro for allegedly making inconsiderate statements about him.

Ssegirinya made the statements upon return to the country from Netherlands where has been undergoing treatment for skin cancer and lung infections.

Speaking to the media at Entebbe Airport, Ssegirinya said he is ready to return to parliament immediately to serve his people, urging that he has been away so long.

“I have only represented the people of Kawempe for 2 months. The other time I was in prison and then I have been sick,” he said.

Ssegirinya attacked the NUP Deputy Spokesperson Mufumbira for allegedly making uncalled-for statements.

“I heard the statements he (Mufumbiro) made while I was on my sickbed, I was very pained, everyone else in NUP was sending me good wishes but Waiswa was abusing me” he said.

“I have no issues with him, I can not tell why he made such statements. I now decree that he should never step at my burial,” he added.

Ssegirinya said that he does not need any apology from Mufumbiro, but will not pursue the matter any further.

In a YouTube video last month, Mufumbiro accused Ssegirinya of faking illness and using his ‘sickness’ to put the NUP in disrepute.