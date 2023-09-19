The Directorate of Crime Intelligence has announced that it will begin arresting and investigating all private security guards who claim to have been sedated with intoxicating substances by criminals while on duty.

According to police, this is due to an increasing number of cases in which private security guards continue to accept food and drinks from strangers despite repeated warnings.

While addressing the press, police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that this could be a new tactic used by criminals in conspiracy with some private security personel who guard finacial institurions, petrol stations, depots and other businesses that handle a lot of cash and stock.

“This is something we have occassionally and repeatedly told private guards that never accept food and drinks when at your duty station. So we think that there could be some conspiracy where by they plan with criminals to bring food which they eat and fall unconcious,” he said

“They gain conciousness in hospital and in most incidents such cases are dropped yet companies have been robbed,” he added

From now onwards, Enanga revealed that police will start arresting such security guards for further questioning because they could be the ones hatching deals for criminals.

For instance, in Busoga East, police have in detention two private security guards who conspired with criminals who robbed a village SACCO called Bugade SACCO Idudi of unspecified amount of money.

It is said that the guards identified as Samuel Okalet and Alex Okwaja who staged the robbery with a lady who brought for them soda which they took and fell unconcious before making off with cash.

Enanga identified the lady as Halima Namuli aged 21 years a resident of Nankoma B in Bugiri but was tracked down in Mayuge where she was hiding.

Relatedly, other two security guards were arrested from Kanoni, Gomba district after claiming that they were sedated by unknown criminals while at their duty station, a pepsi cola depot.

The thieves stole a company safe containing 17 million shillings. They broke it from Wasinda village where they also abandoned the rifle from the guards.