The joint security forces in Yumbe district, northern Uganda have handed over a South Sudanese chief who was arrested while giving out Ugandan land to his subjects.

The released man is identified as Ernesto Tumia, a 52 year old, a South Sudanese chief of Bori village, Kejikeji county in South Sudan.

According to Ugandan security forces, the suspect has been entering into the country with soldiers from the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF) up to Fitina Mbaya village, parceling out land and allocating it to South Sudanese nationals since 2021.

While addressing the press, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the release of the said chief was part of a swap aggrement between Ugandan authorities and their South Sudanese counterparts to release 13 Ugandans who were allegedly abducted by the South Sudanese authorities in Kochi sub county Yumbe district in retaliation, towards the arrest of Ernesto Tumia a South Sudanese chief of Bori Boma, for fuelling land conflicts.

Enanga said that apart from the previous incidents, on September 9 Ernesto while in company of the South Sudanese Army, brought with him more South Sudanese and gave them land, which led to his arrest by the UPDF.

In retaliation, the South Sudanese Army and authorities, arrested 13 Ugandans, and held them till September 14, when they were handed over at at Afogi boarder post, in Moyo district, to the Ugandan Authorities headed by the LCV Chairperson Yumbe district called Aseku Abdul Mutalibu, DISO Yumbe and among others.

In exchange Ernesto Tumia was handed over through the Commandant OPM Bididi refugee camp, Nabugere Joel Michael, in liaison with South Sudan authorities.

Among the Ugandans handed over included; Vuni Badru, Aliku Amiza, Alias, Boy, Saidi Lombe, Taban, Ezati Philliam, Ayiko Cosmas, Odama Sam, Diof Gaddafi, Reagan Ali, Kanda innocent Samuel

Both Ugandan and South Sudan authorities, conducted a joint meeting and emphasized peaceful co-existence as numerous measures were put in place by the joint security agencies to avert any infiltrations at Kochi Sub county in Yumbe district.