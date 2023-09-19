The Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda, His Excellency Rtd Maj. General George A. Owinow has today Monday 18 September 2023, hosted a delegation from I&M Bank Uganda, led by the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Sam Ntulume.

During the meeting, the Kenyan Ambassador and the I&M Bank Uganda delegation discussed a wide range of issues, including a collaborative effort for the Kenyan High Commission to work with the bank to promote environmental conservation.

During the same meeting the High Commissioner and the Bank delegation discussed strengthening of bilateral ties, as well as exploring collaborative initiatives.

H.E. Owinow opened with a personal experience banking with I&M; “I have a long history with I&M Bank, I am indebted to them. They gave me a mortgage, and I bought a house in Nairobi. That’s something I and my family can never forget,” he said.

The High Commissioner took the I&M Bank team through the various initiatives that the Kenya High Commission is actively engaged in. One of the significant initiatives discussed was the collaborative effort for the Kenyan High Commission to work with the bank to promote environmental conservation.

The High Commission recently acquired land in Mabira Forest, where they plan to plant over 50 million trees as part of their efforts to restore the forest.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Kenya High Commission and Pamoja Trust, a tree planting initiative spearheaded by retired Ugandan Army Generals.

In addition to environmental conservation, H.E Owinow also outlined strategies aimed at addressing food security, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a stable and resilient food supply for Uganda and the region.

Mr. Sam Ntulume, the Acting Managing Director of I&M Bank Uganda, expressed the bank’s commitment to work closely with the Kenyan High Commission on various initiatives.

“With our headquarters based in Kenya and a growing presence in Uganda, we firmly believe in the power of unity across borders. Our visit to the Kenyan High Commission reaffirms our commitment to strengthening these ties and serving our customers with excellence in both nations,” Mr. Ntulume said.

Ntulume added that such partnerships go a long way in impacting the communities where the bank operates.

The meeting between the Kenya High Commissioner and the delegation from I&M Bank marks a pivotal moment in fostering collaboration and advancing shared objectives in areas such as environmental conservation and food security.

Other members on the I&M Bank delegation included Ms. Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, and Ms. Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Programs Officer.