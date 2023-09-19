In a heartwarming display of compassion, Hon. Mary Annet Nakato, the Woman Member of Parliament for Buyende district, has come to the aid of over 300 families devastated by a recent hailstorm in Kidela and Buyanga subcounties.

On Sunday, September 18, 2023, Hon. Nakato delivered two tons of maize flour and a ton of beans to the affected residents, providing a glimmer of hope in their time of need.

The hailstorm and heavy rains had left the communities in Kidela and Buyanga subcounties reeling, with their crops, animals, and homes destroyed. Many families were left with nothing to eat, facing an uncertain future.

Patrick Kibumba, the Mayor of Kidela Town Council, expressed his gratitude to Hon. Nakato for her unwavering commitment to addressing community issues. He noted that the MP had consistently advocated for critical matters such as water shortage, healthcare services, and natural disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Mary Annet Nakato, while delivering the relief items, extended her appreciation to her friends and supporters who had joined her in this humanitarian endeavor.

She stressed the importance of collective effort in times of crisis and called on the public to plant more trees as a means of mitigating the impact of heavy winds from Lake Kyoga, which had exacerbated the hailstorm’s damage.

The residents of Kidela and Buyanga subcounties were effusive in their praise for their Member of Parliament, acknowledging her timely intervention in their hour of need.

Local leaders echoed these sentiments and appealed to the government for assistance in obtaining trees for planting to act as windbreaks against the fierce winds emanating from Lake Kyoga.

Hon. Mary Annet Nakato’s generous act of kindness serves as a beacon of hope, uniting the community in the face of adversity. As the affected families begin to rebuild their lives, Nakato’s commitment to her constituents shines as a testament to the power of compassionate leadership.