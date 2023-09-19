The Democratic Party (DP) is urging the government to establish a consistent and standardised curriculum, particularly in nursery schools.

This ,the party said will help to enhance the quality of education provided to young children.

This call comes at the start of the third term on the school calendar, as students return to both day and boarding schools.

In 2022, the Education Policy Review Commission highlighted the lack of structured learning and development opportunities for children in their early years due to inadequate regulation.

Experts in early childhood development emphasised that experiences during the first five years of a child’s life significantly impact their future. Failing to provide them with play-based learning can have long-lasting negative consequences.

Ismail Kiirya, the president of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), emphasised the need for a clear and uniform curriculum in nursery schools.

He acknowledged the efforts made by individual schools but stressed the importance of consistency in content delivery.

Kiirya stated that a government-established curriculum would provide parents with reassurance, ensuring that their children receive a standardized education across different schools.

“If the government addresses this issue, we will not only support the parents but also the students being taught,”he said.

Private equity investors have increasingly targeted the nursery sector, resulting in a proliferation of preschools with potentially harmful curricula.

Some nurseries burden young children with advanced subjects like calculations and arithmetic.

Excessive homework only exacerbates the situation. Experts argue for a balanced approach that includes teaching fine motor skills, listening skills, social development, unstructured play, and meeting basic needs.

The current system heavily emphasises teaching reading skills through the narrow lens of phonics. However, experts insist that early years settings should focus on teaching children how to read and comprehend texts, as this significantly impacts their future prospects.

Furthermore, many nurseries have emerged under the management of private equity owners who lack sufficient training in early childhood education.

Kiirya also urged schools to consider the financial burden on parents by requesting reasonable requirements and school fees.

“We have encountered schools that demand excessive requirements, sometimes surpassing the cost of tuition. When parents are not given ample time to prepare for the next term, it becomes a significant challenge for them,” he explained.

By advocating for a uniform curriculum and addressing the financial concerns of parents, the DP wants the government to promote quality education and improve the overall learning experience for young children in Uganda.