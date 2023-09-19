Singers David Lutalo and Mansour Ssemanda alias King Saha have challenged fellow singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo to a musical battle just like the one of Cindy and Sheebah.

The two artistes were replying to a call by Kenzo who said no one in this country is worth a battle with him. Kenzo said he is an international artiste and no one in Uganda is up to standard.

Kenzo said that should any Ugandan artiste call for a battle, it should be organised in West African countries like Ghana.

In response, singers Lutalo and Saha expressed interest but the former said he has no transport to travel to Ghana, leaving the challenge to King Saha who said he is up to the task.

“I heard someone say that there is no Ugandan artist that can manage him in a battle unless they are in Ghana. I am available, should we go to Ghana? My brother, no one is above the rest. If you think you’re too special, we are here to prove you wrong. You can go ahead and scare those other artists but not us!”

Meanwhile, Nkola ya taxi singer Catherine Kusasira said she wants a battle with Bobi Wine.

Kusasira said that she wants battles with men in the music industry and relishes one with Bobi Wine or Bebe Cool but would not mind if Chameloene joined the fray.

“That will be a battle really,” Kusasira joked.