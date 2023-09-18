A section of Members of Parliament have expressed concern over what they termed as “excessive nudity” allegedly exhibited at the recently concluded battle between artistes Sheebah Karungi and Cinderella Sanyu alias Cindy.

The MPs who addressed journalists at parliament demanded that the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance reign in to address the situation regarding nudity at concerts before it gets out of hand.

These claim that the dress code exhibited at the well-attended concert was not only “ungodly” but it was also “un-African”.

Charles Onen the legislator for Gulu East accused Ugandan artists of being drug addicts, saying the substance abuse has hampered them from exploring their role as teachers, philosophers and visionaries wondering why they don’t emulate artistes from; Singapore, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that used their music industry to develop national identity and national integrity.

“In my religion, only one thing that is exposed is the blessed sacrament. But today, we see young ladies, dress themselves half naked, the breasts are outside pointing like the lord be with you. Their knickers are outside, equally with men, they call it damage they are damaging their reputation, damaging their names and future generations. Only one thing should be exposed, the blessed sacrament, but not the breasts,” Onen said.

Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Nsaba Buturo said the dress code among artists could be the reason why many artists after leaving the stage, tend to disappear into oblivion, saying many are investing in nudity instead of contributing positively to the protection and promotion of Uganda’s values.

“Our artists should promote our side of life, our artists should be champions of what is good in our society, they should be a fountain of honour when it comes to defending the interests of this nation but the types we have don’t measure at all,” he said.

“You are coming on stage dressed in a totally un-African way and you think that is right and our people are being misled. So, we want to appeal to our artists, that the God-given gift they have, should be used to promote the interests of this nation,” he added.

The National Female Member of Parliament for the elderly, Peggy Wako tasked artists to use the music platform to entertain people and create wealth instead of using it as a platform for nudity.

“These are people who should be performing for the public. They are public figures, so they should mind the way they present themselves in the way they dress up. They should mind their language, they should mind the way they act, let them be graceful but not disgraceful,” she said.

The Cindy vs. Sheebah was an event organised by Victoria University to pick out the better of the two artistes.