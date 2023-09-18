Dr. Kizza Besigye, a prominent opposition figure, has raised concerns about the current state of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), stating that its organs are dysfunctional and unable to effectively manage party activities.

During an interview on NBS Live at 9 on Sunday, Besigye, a former leader of the party, acknowledged the ongoing turmoil surrounding the extraordinary delegates conference called by National Chairperson Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa.

“It is alarming that the party’s national executive committee, which should handle day-to-day management, has not been functional for a long time,” Besigye said.

He further explained that without functioning organs, the party is unable to make decisions or carry out necessary processes involved in party management.

Besigye also mentioned the recent incident at the National Council meeting, where the party chairperson found himself locked inside the party headquarters and had to jump over a fence to regain freedom.

He described this situation as horrifying.

“We are currently at a crossroads, and that is why the chairperson has called for an extraordinary delegate conference to address these organizational challenges.

However, even this conference has become contentious,” Besigye said.

Besigye also expressed his concerns about political parties in Uganda, stating that they are at risk of being captured by the ruling regime.

He believes that the country is governed by a few individuals who use force and that this has hindered the functioning of political parties.

“In order for political parties to function, we need a society that upholds the rule of law.

However, under the current conditions, our struggle is not just about contesting ideas on how to manage the country, but rather whether we have any control or say in its governance,” Besigye added.

The High Court in Kampala recently blocked the Extra Ordinary Delegates Conference that was planned for September 19th.

The decision came after three FDC party members filed a lawsuit, arguing that they were excluded from the conference and that it violated democratic principles and the Political Parties and Other Organizations Act of 2005.

The FDC has also been facing internal conflicts related to allegations of undisclosed campaign funding during the 2021 general elections.

The party is currently divided into two factions, one led by Amuriat and Mafabi and the other led by Besigye, Lukwago, and Ssemujju Nganda.