While the global music industry continues to flourish and become a cornerstone of cultural development, Uganda’s creative arts sector believes there is much untapped potential within its boundaries.

Despite presidential commitments to support the creative arts, industry insiders argue that the true magic lies in the institutionalization of interventions, increased budgetary support, and the establishment of physical infrastructure to enhance the quality and quantity of creative products.

For 64 years, the Uganda National Cultural Centre, affectionately known as the National Theatre, has been a hallowed ground for great artists, musicians, dancers, and actors.

After gaining independence, various artistic groups began to emerge, including the Lukwata guitar singers, Matendo Promoted, and the Afrigo band, which passionately serenaded audiences in the early ’80s.

Over the years, some songs have etched themselves into the nation’s consciousness, with composers like Eclas Kawalya, Christopher Sebadduka, Herman Basudde, Elly Wamala, and Price Paul Job Kafeero becoming household names in the Ugandan music scene throughout the ’70s, ’80s, and early ’90s.

As the music subsector evolved, theatre also welcomed a new generation of young talent in the early ’90s, reshaping the face of Ugandan theatre.

While Congolese music had held sway in Uganda, it took courage and charisma for the younger generation to capture the hearts of Ugandans.

Dr. Milton Wabyona, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Music at Makerere University, has witnessed this evolution.

Dr. Wabyona pointed out that today, the music industry is thriving, with massive music events filling venues to capacity. However, amid this apparent success, voices of dissent still echo.

During the launch of the “Museveni Awooma” event at Kololo Airstrip, President Yoweri Museveni pledged his support for the creative arts sector.

While this gesture was well-received, Dr. Wabyona believes that more substantial efforts are needed to propel the sector forward.

To musicians, the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act of 2006 falls short of delivering the desired results.

Hillary Kiyaga, known for his hit song “Mazongoto” and serving as the Shadow Arts Minister, has proposed a private member’s bill to amend the law to accommodate technological advancements in the sector.

Kiyaga emphasized that the government should demonstrate a stronger presence and involvement in the creative arts sector.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) keeps a watchful eye on events in the sector.

Although statistics on the arts sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP are scarce, URA reported collecting 579 million shillings from the sector as of December 31, 2022.

Experts argue that the government should adopt a deliberate approach to developing the arts value chain, as incentives similar to those in the manufacturing sector could significantly boost the creative arts sector.

Additionally, the sector has been described as a low-hanging fruit with immense potential to support tourism.

While countries like Nigeria, the United States with Hollywood, and India with Bollywood have capitalized on their creative arts industries, Uganda is at a crossroads, where intentions must translate into meaningful actions for the creative arts sector to reach its full potential.