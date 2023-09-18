By Alan Mwesigwa

The Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara, Rt Rev Samuel Kahuma, joined by retired diocesan bishops, has raised a solemn alarm concerning the pervasive corruption, escalating cases of land grabbing, murder, and moral decay that are plaguing Uganda.

They have issued a stark warning, asserting that unless individuals repent, they risk missing out on the blessings of God and facing judgment for their deeds. Their message emphasizes the urgency of collective repentance, as these actions are causing harm to countless innocent people.

Despite the proliferation of anti-corruption laws and the establishment of various anti-graft agencies, corruption remains a deeply rooted problem in Uganda. The alarming persistence of this issue, combined with the ongoing crisis of land grabbing and violence, has deeply troubled the clergy.

Bunyoro Kitara Bishop, Rt Rev Samuel Kahuma, expressed his deep concern over the increasing prevalence of immoral actions across the nation, even among those who attend church services regularly.

He cautioned that unless Ugandans turn away from these sins and repent, they may find themselves cut off from experiencing the goodness of God, even if they amass wealth.

The bishop emphasized that Christians are meant to be holy temples of God and should strive to live righteous lives at all times.

Retired Bunyoro Kitara Bishops Nathan Kyamanywa and Nkuna Turumanya expressed his dismay at the audacity of individuals involved in land grabbing, including the encroachment on church land. They questioned how people could sink to such depths of moral decay.

The bishops delivered these sobering messages during the sanctification and purification ceremony at St. John’s Church of Uganda in Kinubi, Hoima District. The event attracted politicians, clergy members, and Christians from the region.

The heartfelt concerns raised by these religious leaders serve as a call to action for Ugandans to reflect on their actions, embrace righteousness, and work collectively to address the moral challenges facing their society.

The message underscores the critical need for repentance and a return to moral values, as a failure to do so threatens not only individual salvation but also the well-being of the nation as a whole.