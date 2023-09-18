The national chairperson of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, has issued a warning to party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi, urging them not to disrupt tomorrow’s delegates conference.

Birigwa emphasised that the conference will proceed as planned, even without financial support from the party headquarters.

He also mentioned that they are awaiting a court decision before proceeding.

Birigwa expressed concern over the presence of unidentified individuals outside the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, noting that this situation is unprecedented.

He stated firmly that anyone attempting to disrupt the delegate conference will be dealt with accordingly.

“For tomorrow‘s delegates conference we are ready to (crush those planning) to disorganize the conference. This is not the playground for anybody who is looking for trouble,” he warned.

Furthermore, Birigwa criticised Amuriat for acting independently, highlighting the National Executive Committee’s lack of meetings in the past four months.

He denied Amuriat’s claims that the conference aims to remove him from office.

Recent reports have suggested that a motion will be introduced during Birigwa’s conference to remove Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi from their positions due to alleged violations of the party constitution.

Amuriat argued that the conference is illegal since it invites delegates whose terms have expired, rendering them ineligible to attend.

Birigwa emphasised that the conference is essential for addressing internal issues and ensuring a smooth path forward.

Regarding the funding for the conference, Birigwa explained that it relies on contributions from FDC members, including those in the diaspora.

He expressed confidence in the party’s support and called for the court to make a fair decision.

The High Court in Kampala recently blocked the Extra Ordinary Delegates Conference planned for September 19th.

This decision came after three FDC party members filed a lawsuit against the party, Amuriat, and Mafabi.

The petitioners argued that they were excluded from the conference’s preparation and organization, which they deemed to be in bad faith.

They further stated that the conference violated democratic principles and the Political Parties and Other Organizations Act of 2005.

Additionally, they pointed out the absence of key party officials from the planning process.

Amuriat and Mafabi distanced themselves from the conference, stating that it was not planned or budgeted for by the party.

The police have refused to provide security for the conference, following a challenge from the party’s secretary general, Nandala Mafabi.

The FDC has been facing internal conflicts related to allegations of undisclosed campaign funding in the 2021 general elections.

The party is currently divided into two factions, with one led by Amuriat and Mafabi, and the other led by former FDC President Kizza Besigye, Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.