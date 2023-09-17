By Jowet Matsiko

Many people have failed to understand the position of H.E. Yoweri Museveni in the politics of Uganda.

Although Museveni maybe the head of state and the number one citizen in the country, he has worries like any other human being and Ugandan. He is a father, a grandfather and in-law who is concerned about our future as any of us with a stake in the country.

While some believe that Museveni has a book on the “order of politics” in Uganda that no one can read, he is fallible too. But as a documentary shot by his daughter shows his 50 year track record of activism, Museveni’s persistence and singular dedication to his vision is what makes him stand apart.

Having witnessed the upheavals in Ugandan society first hand from the 1950s to date, it is understandable why Museveni is reluctant to openly endorse any successor. He appreciates the delicacy and skill it takes to hold Uganda together and may still be wondering who among those clamouring to succeed him has the requisite qualities for this position.

Many people may not realise that Muhoozi, like all other political actors on the scene, is going through a sieving process under Museveni’s tutelage. In fact, Muhoozi maybe even going through more severe challenges from his father because of the enormity of the task that awaits him if he succeeds his father.

Muhoozi would not just be a head of state, if Museveni so chose to anoint him. More crucially, Muhoozi would be inheriting the mantle of head of the Museveni clan. This is perhaps even more important in the eyes of his excellency as Muhoozi would be responsible for mentoring the younger generation like Museveni has done to Muhoozi’s generation.

It is no wonder that Museveni keeps his cards close to his chest, not allowing anyone to read his mind so easily. He is choosing for many constituencies who are all vying for his favour. As someone who has been in power three decades, Museveni understands his choice will have far reaching implications. He cannot make his decision in a rush because it cannot be undone.

There was a misunderstanding when Museveni stated, “Uganda etandise okumpomela.” My reading of his words is that Uganda’s trajectory of development had reached such a level where he had begun to see in the distance his vision for his society coming into actuality.

As patriotic Ugandans who want to progress, we should practice, believe and trust in the trinity “The father, the son and the prosperous Uganda” led by H.E Museveni and Gen Muhoozi.

That’s my opinion, what’s your opinion?

Jowet Matsiko is a national youth mobiliser and a member of the MK Movement