Bell Lager will for the first time host the ObaFest , a beer festival to celebrate East African cuisine, music, and culture this October.

ObaFest is being held under the joint East African OktobaFest experience, a beer festival spanning the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Speaking during the launch, Juliana Kaggwa, the Corporate Relations Director at Uganda Breweries said in keeping with its tradition, ObaFest promises an unforgettable celebration of the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

“ We are here to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of our region through the pillars of food, music, and the unique cultural identities of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan. Through the tantalizing array of cuisines that we will showcase, the eclectic music that will fill the air, and the colourful representations of each country’s heritage. We are committed to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diversity that makes East Africa so special,” Kaggwa said.

Exploring East African Culture

She said at the heart of the ObaFest EA experience is the celebration of East African cuisine, music, and culture.

Kaggwa said festival-goers can expect a tantalizing journey through the region’s culinary delights, with a plethora of food stalls serving up mouthwatering dishes that reflect the diverse tastes and flavours of East Africa.

“ObaFest brings together beer enthusiasts, food connoisseurs, fashionistas, artists, musicians, dancers, gamers and storytellers alike. We are creating an experience that transcends boundaries, opening doors for entrepreneurs and artists to thrive, while also providing an unforgettable cultural experience for our attendees,” she said.

She said ObaFest is not just about celebration but it is about highlighting the impact of the festival across all key touchpoints including culture, community and beer.

The UBL Corporate Relations Director reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting young vendors and artists , noting that is their testament to dedication to the communities they serve.

“By giving these talented individuals a platform to shine, we are not only nurturing creativity but also fostering economic growth. We are deeply conscious of our environmental responsibility. We understand the importance of preserving our planet for future generations. This year, we are taking significant steps to reduce our festival’s environmental impact. Initiatives such as waste management, recycling, and sustainable practices are at the forefront of our efforts.”

She noted that the festival’s music lineup is set to be a harmonious blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary beats, with artists from each participating country taking the stage to showcase their unique sound.

According to UBL officials, dance performances, art exhibitions, and fashion shows will also spotlight the rich cultural heritage of East Africa, offering attendees an immersive experience like no other.

“ObaFest is therefore not just a festival; it is a celebration of who we are as East Africans. It is a celebration of our shared culture, our unity, and our commitment to positive change.”