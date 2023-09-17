By Martin Okudi

Authorities in Amuru district have instituted a land committee that is expected to oversee the allocation of over 250 acres of land to potential developers.

According to Amuru district leaders, the titled acres of land is situated at Elegu Town Council along Uganda – South Sudan border and it shall be acquired through lease offer at minimal fees.

Currently, hundreds of encroachers have established commercial, residential, and makeshift structures at Elegu Town Council without the approval of the technical officers making it difficult for Amuru district to execute planned infrastructure expansion in the sectors of education, health and roads.

Similarly Amuru district is set to construct shillings 4 billion bulk market at Elegu Town Council, which is situated along Uganda- South Sudan border.

Amuru district leaders disclosed that the funds for the establishment of the modern border market were provided by Trade Mark Africa with support from the Danish government.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru district local council five chairperson revealed that, the processes of sourcing for a contractor have kicked off, and groundbreaking is expected to be carried out early next month.

The border market, which will consist of two annexes, is expected to enhance the trade flows in raw materials, commodities, and services that connect the globalized world.

Previously, makeshift structures used by hundreds of traders at Elegu Town Council were phrone to regular fire outbreaks that normally cause destruction to merchandise of the traders operating in the area.