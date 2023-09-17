In a twist of events, FUFA has been left with a slap in the face after former Police FC coach, Abdallah Mubiru turned down the Crested Cranes assistant job , hours after being announced.

The Crested Cranes is Uganda’s senior women’s national football team.

Earlier this week, FUFA announced that Mubiru has been appointed as the team’s assistant coach to replace Khalifan Kiyingi who is to concentrate on the U-20 job.

However, in a twist of events, Mubiru has turned down the job.

This website has learnt that the former Cranes coach said he was not informed before being appointed and subsequent announcement.

FUFA admits

In a statement released on Saturday, FUFA admitted that Mubiru had turned down the job for “personal reasons”.

The local football governing body however insisted they announced Mubiru’s appointment after seeking his consent.

“Whereas the appointment was announced after the consent of coach Mubiru, he has since communicated that he has developed personal reasons not to take the offer,” FUFA said in a statement.

“ FUFA is an institution that primes in understanding the demands and decisions of each person and consequently, agrees to assign the national duty task to another person to be identified in the due process.”

The local football governing body however said the women’s national football team will continue with the training sessions under Ayub Khalifan and Olive Mbekeka as the search for the head coach and assistant continues.