Chairman of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan will this Saturday meet Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in an official visit, according to sources at Uganda’s State House and a statement from Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

Gen Al Burhan, Sudan’s military leader, is seeking to rally regional support at a time when the army is locked in a civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Gen Al-Burhan will hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni about ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

He travels to Uganda accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Director of the General Intelligence Service Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the visit comes only two days after H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit was hosted at State House Entebbe for a one-day working visit.

Among other things, Kiir and Museveni discussed progress on the resolutions of the 40th extraordinary meeting of Heads of State and Government held in April 2023 at the onset of armed clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum.

They also discussed bilateral matters and the issue of border security between South Sudan and Uganda.