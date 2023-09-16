Movit Products Limited has donated an assortment of personal and body care products to Nsambya Babies Home.

The items including Baby Junior jelly, soap and buckets where on Friday handed over to Sr. Maria Teddy Nakyanzi, the administrator of Nsambya Babies Home by Steven Mukisa, the senior sales manager at Moving Products.

“Ugandans have been supporting us as a company for more than 20 years and we are who we are because of Ugandan consumers. We therefore decided to come to the help of Nsambya Babies Home since they are part of the community we serve. We owe a great responsibility to help humanity and donating to these children is part of this cause,” Mukisa said.

“These children are the future of our country that we thought it prudent to give back to them and support the efforts to raise them into senior citizens in this country.”

Mukisa said seen the need for more donations and support towards the children’s home, they decided to chip in but also asked other corporates to come to the help of Nsambya Babies Home.

“We felt the burden upon us to support the work that this charity organization does but we also ask other organisations and the general public out there to come and support the work done by this babies’ home.”

The administrator of Nsambya Babies Home, Sr. Maria Teddy Nakyanzi said the home that is under the Child Welfare and Adoption Society(CWAS) shelters 30 children but noted the numbers keep swelling every time and they are not able to look after them.

CWAS founded by the Catholic Church was established to cater for abandoned children either at birth or during some time in life in their homes including Nsambya, Kankobe and Nateete.

“We care for the children by providing for food, education, medical care and shelter among others but we need to be supported by people since we can’t survive without support. A lot still needs to be done to help us cater for these children,” she said.

The Nsambya Babies Home administrator said in a bid to get funds, they have raised a charity walk fundraising activity on September 30 in Kampala in which they seek to raise between shs60million and shs70 million to care for children.

“We seek people of goodwill to join us in raising funds to look after these unprivileged children. For those who might not be able to attend the charity walk can support by buying items from the children shop we have at the home. Proceeds from here are used to buy milk and other items for children.”