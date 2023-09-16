Afro-Soul and RnB stars Lilian Mbabazi, Irene Ntale and artists from the dynamic BlackRoots Academy will headline the Stanbic Soul-RnB & Wine Safari on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Mestil Hotel Gardens.

The event will kick off at 2 pm, ensuring that guests have ample time to immerse themselves in the experience.

Addressing the music and entertainment reporters at Club Guvnor in Kampala last night, the event organizers—Jazz maestro Tshaka Mayanja and the Black Roots Academy of Soul welcomed Stanbic Uganda as the title sponsor of the annual fete.

“The Stanbic Soul-RnB & Wine Safari will be a celebration of Ugandan music, culture, and community and we are excited to welcome Stanbic Bank, a brand that has consistently and authentically proven its belief in Ugandan arts and music over the years,” said Mayanja.

Other partners include Guvnor Uganda, Fragolino, Radio One FM90, NTV Uganda, Mestil Hotel, Fenon Events and Sauti Audio Crew

Mayanja said the musical extravaganza will act as a prelude to Uganda’s 61st Independence celebrations on October 9thand will be designed to be a family-friendly outing for all generations.

Arthur Kiwanuka, the head Affluent Banking at Stanbic Bank said October is traditionally a month during which the lender celebrates its clients as well as celebrating Uganda’s independence and its cultural heritage.

“Uganda is our home, and we believe in her musical arts and culture. The Soul-RnB & Wine Safari, which we have supported over the last decade, offers a good opportunity for us to celebrate our local talent while creating memorable brand experiences for our customers,” said Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka added that as a brand, Stanbic Uganda believes that supporting local arts and music is one of the best sustainable ways of creating meaningful livelihoods for the youth adding that it is the reason behind the choice for local talent as headline performers next month.

“Our purpose is to drive Uganda’s growth and our music industry has potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for young creatives and for others, along the value chain,” he said.

Musical Lineup

The Afro Soul session will be graced by Afro Soul star Lilian Mbabazi, who recently released a mesmerizing EP, along with the talented Irene Ntale, Joel Kisakye, and the dynamic BlackRoots Academy of Soul.

The Soul-R&B session will showcase timeless classics from Tshaka Mayanja and the Black Roots Academy of Soul, featuring lead vocalists Julius Sese, Carsten Yesuanjagala, Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Yanzi Prudence, Lisa Sonia, and Aaron Ddamulira.

“This translates to four extraordinary bands, all in one night, offering an incredible value and experience for lovers of exceptional live music,” said Mayanja.