Police in Kampala have arrested a manager and a security guard after a man who had gone to a lodge died in Nansana and later his body was recovered dumped in a swamp in Kakiri, 18 kilometres away.

Moses Ssenyonjo, the manager of Nansana Inn was arrested together with Samuel Ssekajani, a security guard at the lodge following the recovery of the decomposing body of Godwin Kansiime, 47 who a few days earlier had used the same lodge.

According to investigators, on September, 2, Kansiime went with an unidentified female to a lodge to have fun but during the process, he died prompting the women to flee.

“The following day as management of the lodge sought to give the room to another client after Kansiime’s time had elapsed, they knocked the door but nothing came out. They later brought the spare keys and opened the door but were welcomed by a naked body on the bed,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on September 4, Kansiime’s wife reported to Nansana police, a case of missing person prompting police to kick off investigations.

Back at the lodge, the security guard told the manager that if they reported the matter of a dead person to police, they would be asked to explain the circumstances under which it happened.

“The security guard later hatched a plan that he told the manager to follow. They waited for the night at around midnight and got the body of Kansiime and dropped it in Kakiri, far away from the lodge.”

The following day, the body was recovered in Kakiri and taken to the mortuary since no one was claiming it.

Meanwhile, as police in Nansana intensified the search for the missing person, reports came from Kakiri that there had been a body of a man recovered and on comparison, it was confirmed the body belonged to Kansiime.

Arrest

Lucky enough, inside the pockets of the clothes found near the body were receipts indicating Nansana Inn.

Meanwhile, police got information that the management at the lodge had been seen taking out a dead body to an unknown place.

Armed with this information, investigators raided Nansana Inn and on interrogation, the security guard and manager confessed to have participated in dumping the body in Kakiri.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, noting that the two face murder charges.

“They are soon going to be arraigned before courts of law,” Owoyesigyire said.