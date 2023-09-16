The Democratic Party Caucus in Parliament has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police Major. General Godfrey Katsigazi to retract his statement suspending the political mobilization activities of National Unity Platform (NUP) saying it was a political statement issued in bad faith.

Addressing the media at Parliament, the Deputy Whip of the Democratic Party Richard Lumu reminded the Deputy IGP that sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management were declared null and void by the Court and therefore he cannot rely on them.

On Wednesday this week, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Major. General Godfrey Kastigazi issued a statement suspending the ongoing political mobilization by the Opposition National Unity Platform until further notice arguing the Party has been breaching all the guidelines issued to them by the Police.

Some of the guidelines that have been breached include carrying out processions, unregulated rallies, and inciting violence among other public order management violations.

But to the Democratic Party Caucus in Parliament, the Deputy Inspector General of Police’s statement was issued out of anger and in bad faith.

The Democratic Party Caucus who warned other Opposition Political Parties of the rough terrain ahead of the 2026 want the Deputy Inspector General of Police to withdraw and allow political parties to exercise their constitutional right.

The Party’s whip adds that Political Parties must not be stopped from mobilizing supporters because there was an accident in Hoima.

Lumu a professional lawyer also dismissed claims that Robert Kyagulanyi’s statement in Luwero was tribalist adding he was just speaking facts.