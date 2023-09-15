Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo has praised President Yoweri Museveni for ’pushing’ for former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura’s freedom.

Ssekikubo, made the remarks on Thursday at Camp Martin Hotel in Kashagama, Lyantonde district during a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate Gen Kayihura for all his service time.

The event was organised by masses led by local officials in Kashagama and Lyantonde.

Kayihura, recently retired from the UPDF. This came days after the General Court Martial in Makindye, dropped all charges against the former IGP.

In a legal saga that dated back to 2018, Kayihura had been facing charges of failure to protect war material, aiding and abetting kidnappings, among others.

In his Thursday speech, Sekikubo said all the charges pinned against Kayihura had been orchestrated by mafias within the system, with an aim of portraying him as a criminal in the eyes of Museveni.

The legislator said mafias had for long tried to create enmity between Kayihura and Museveni, and that at some point, had succeeded but Museveni later realised the truth.

Ssekikubo told the attendees that he rarely appreciates Museveni, but applauded the President for finally realising the truth, and pushing for Kayihura’s freedom.

“When Kayihura was battling the charges, some people came in support of him. But, among them, were individuals planted in by mafias. Some were holding posters asking Kayihura to stand against Museveni for Presidency…However, the President later realised Kayihura was being falsely accused. It’s painful!.. But after all that, I thank the President for not taking sides and for realising that people were killing his relationship with Kayihura for bad intentions,” Ssekikubo told attendees.

He added, “I therefore, thank President Museveni for finally seeing this. All the criminals he (Kayihura) had stopped, joined forces and decided to fight him. I thank the President for finally realising the truth, dropping all the charges against you (Kayihura), ordering your release, and for making sure that you retire peacefully at the rank of General.”

On the other hand, Sekikubo thanked Kayihura for his contribution towards professionalising the Police, and for ensuring better facilitation of the force.

“I am a member of the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee. During Kayihura’s time, Police had taken the right direction in terms of setting its priorities, because without peace in the country, there can’t be development,” Sekikubo said.

He stressed that unlike during Kayihura’s tenure, Police has now been infiltrated and overtaken by other agencies yet the institution should be the one to take lead.

”My fellow MPs, I want to tell you that there is a mismatch. Police always takes the lead because it is the one with the civil approach but when it becomes downplayed, me as a member of the committee. I feel bad. It’s not good,”

The Lwemiyaga County MP also thanked the residents of Kashagama for organising the event and appreciating Kayihura’s services to the country.

At the same event, Hon James Kakooza urged the President to deploy Kayihura back to service so that the country can utilise his wisdom.

The event was attended by locals, MPs, LCV chairman and councilors of the area, and some retired members from ISO.