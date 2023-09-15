The Libyan Red Crescent says the number of people who died in Derna has risen to 11,000.

That figure is expected to grow as the recovery effort continues and more bodies are retrieved from the mud.

Officials estimate that about 30,000 people have been left homeless. Politicians are demanding an official investigation into the flooding.

Many Libyans have blamed poor infrastructure maintenance.

The UN has also criticised the country’s alert system.

The head of the World Meteorological Organisation said most of the casualties could have been avoided if residents had been warned and given time to escape.

It’s important that we state that information on this story is still emerging – an issue made all the more challenging as Libya has no single operating government.

Yesterday, we received varying figures on the numbers of dead and missing – though all the numbers were in the thousands.

Libya’s ambassador to the UN said about 6,000 people were confirmed to have died. But a Red Crescent representative put that number higher, at 11,300.

Marie el-Drese also told the AP news agency that a further 10,000 people were still missing -lower than the 20,000 a different Red Crescent spokesperson gave on Thursday.

More bleak still was an estimate from Derna’s mayor, who warned that as many as 20,000 people might have lost their lives – based on an assessment of the damage.

Source: BBC