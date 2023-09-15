The Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope, is poised to announce a new cabinet, as revealed by Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom.

Dr. Muvawala disclosed that the term of office for the current cabinet members has concluded, ushering in expectations of fresh faces in key leadership roles within the kingdom.

Addressing attendees at the 9th Coronation anniversary celebration at Namungalwe playground in Iganga district, Dr. Muvawala expressed the need for a streamlined cabinet structure.

“I would propose that the King considers reducing the number of Ministers, appointing individuals who are result-oriented and dedicated to the Kingdom’s welfare,” he declared, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

In a move aimed at promoting efficiency and service delivery, Dr. Muvawala suggested that the appointed Ministers receive salaries. He emphasized,

“Compensating our Ministers for their work will ensure that they are fully committed to the Kingdom’s progress.”

Furthermore, Dr. Muvawala recommended that the new cabinet members should not hold concurrent roles as civil servants. He stated, “We need a Prime Minister who is available at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe on a daily basis, ensuring the smooth day-to-day operations of the Kingdom.”

Prior to assuming the position of substantive Prime Minister of Busoga, Dr. Muvawala led an 11-member steering committee that was disbanded in 2015 when the Kyabazinga appointed the current cabinet.

The current cabinet has played a pivotal role in uniting the Kingdom and healing past divisions. While there is a sense of normalcy within the Kingdom, challenges remain. As the anticipation builds among the people of Busoga, the question of who will be appointed as the new Prime Minister (Katukiro) looms large.

The impending cabinet announcement marks a significant moment for Busoga Kingdom, with the community eagerly awaiting the new leadership team that will guide the Kingdom into its next chapter.