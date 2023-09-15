In a warrant of remand issued on the 15thday of September 2023 to the Luzira Upper superintendent of prisons, the presiding judge David Matovu remanded Mathew Kirabo, whose warrant of arrest has been executed as a convict in the gruesome murder of Desire Mirembe.

“He is hereby remanded to Luzira Upper Prison awaiting further management of his case by the learned trial Judge Hon. Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye,” read the warrant of remand.

Following his conviction in absentia at Mukono High Court in 2022 Kirabo’s sentence was deferred by the trial judge Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye until when he would be captured.

Mathew Kirabo has therefore been on the run till he was arrested on Tuesday, this week in Nairobi by the Kenyan Interpol.

Kirabo was charged and consequently convicted of murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, now the late Desire Mirembe was Kirabo’s girlfriend and Makerere University student at the time of her demise on July 10, 2015.