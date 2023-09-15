Fun Factory, one of Uganda’s most prominent comedy groups, will be celebrating 20 years of weekly comedy shows with a mega show named “the Big Sunday comedy show”.

The show that will happen on October, 1, 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel will bring together lovers of comedy to celebrate the laughs they have shared with the comedy group from their origins at TLC in 2003 to their weekly ‘Comedicine’ show that happens every Thursday at the National Theatre.

The show will feature performances from some of Uganda’s kings and queens of comedy including Pablo Kimuli, Richard Tuwangye, Isaac Kuddzu, Tindi Mustafah, Frobisher Lwanga, Dickson Zizinga and others.

Our journey has been filled with both ups and downs, but above all, we have delivered laughter to millions of Ugandans, and this is the biggest point of pride for us. Big Sunday is therefore going to be a one-of-a-kind grand comedy show to celebrate 20 years of weekly comedy,” Richard Tuwangye, one of the founding members of the Fun Factory said.

According to Fun Factory, weekly sketch comedy shows were birthed in October 2003 under the stewardship of university lecturer and theatre maestro, Philip Luswata.

After four years of slow growth in audiences and losing talent, they received their big breakthrough in 2007 as the only sketch comedy show on TV named “Barbed Wire”.

“It was from this point that the comedy scene entered the fast lane and has been growing since, and after 20 years of weekly comedy, we feel that celebrations are in order. This is a dream come true for us, to see just how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown as artists, and I appreciate all those who have stood with us through the years,” Tuwangye who is also the spokesperson for Fun Factory said.

According to Hilary Baguma, the brand manager for mainstream spirit at Uganda Breweries Limited they will celebrate with Fun Factory the milestone.

“Uganda Waragi is the spirit of Uganda that boldly celebrates everything that is uniquely and authentically Ugandan. This is the main reason behind our coming forward as the biggest supporter of Ugandan comedy thanks to the industry’s ability to bring Ugandans together under the spirit of laughter and togetherness while providing a platform for talented Ugandan comedians to share their talents with the world,” Baguma said.

He said Uganda Waragi has in the past supported several comedy shows, including Fun Factory’s ‘Comedicine’, Alex Muhangi’s Comedy Store UG, Salavado’s Africa Laughs, Madrat and Chiko’s Nseko Buseko, and MC Kash’s ‘Laugh with Owakabi’ among others.

The show is co-sponsored by Next Media, Serena Hotels, Quicket and Vanvaa with tickets going for shs120,000 for silver, shs200,000 for gold and shs2.5 million for a platinum table.